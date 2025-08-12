Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bata India fell 2.11% to Rs 1,161.25 after the company reported a 70.13% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.99 crore, while revenue from operations decreased by 0.29% to Rs 941.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 70.06 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a 67.73% decline year-on-year.

Total expenses rose 0.67% year on year to Rs 883.99 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 62.98 crore (up 10.43% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 116.27 crore (down 3.57% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 34.86 crore (up 13.14% YoY) during the period under review.

This quarter's results reflect disciplined execution of its strategies focused on affordability, increased investment in marketing and technology, and enhancing the customer experience despite sluggish consumption momentum.

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India, stated: The quarter witnessed headwinds accentuated by fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical uncertainties. Amidst these and considering the demand trends, we pushed ahead our affordability initiatives across categories to drive volume based growth. We reported revenue of Rs 9,419 million, broadly stable on YoY basis. However, we are encouraged by strong resilience in our premium brands like Hush Puppies Comfit and Floatz. Our initiatives on inventory, merchandising and decluttering continue to work well.

We added 20 Franchise Stores in the quarter driven by franchise model focused on town expansion/semi-urban markets. We continue to maintain a balanced approach between managing near-term challenges and investing in long-term growth drivers. We are optimistic about consumption recovery towards balance of this year, backed by our strong market positioning and wide network while maintaining strong focus on cost efficiencies.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear, and plastic footwear.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Goldiam International jumps after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

John Cockerill India bags Rs 270-cr order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

Wall Street Ends Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Oil Stocks Lead Declines

HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story