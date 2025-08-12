Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Bata India fell 2.11% to Rs 1,161.25 after the company reported a 70.13% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.99 crore, while revenue from operations decreased by 0.29% to Rs 941.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 70.06 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a 67.73% decline year-on-year.

Total expenses rose 0.67% year on year to Rs 883.99 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 62.98 crore (up 10.43% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 116.27 crore (down 3.57% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 34.86 crore (up 13.14% YoY) during the period under review.

This quarter's results reflect disciplined execution of its strategies focused on affordability, increased investment in marketing and technology, and enhancing the customer experience despite sluggish consumption momentum. Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India, stated: The quarter witnessed headwinds accentuated by fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical uncertainties. Amidst these and considering the demand trends, we pushed ahead our affordability initiatives across categories to drive volume based growth. We reported revenue of Rs 9,419 million, broadly stable on YoY basis. However, we are encouraged by strong resilience in our premium brands like Hush Puppies Comfit and Floatz. Our initiatives on inventory, merchandising and decluttering continue to work well.

We added 20 Franchise Stores in the quarter driven by franchise model focused on town expansion/semi-urban markets. We continue to maintain a balanced approach between managing near-term challenges and investing in long-term growth drivers. We are optimistic about consumption recovery towards balance of this year, backed by our strong market positioning and wide network while maintaining strong focus on cost efficiencies. Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear, and plastic footwear.