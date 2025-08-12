Ceigall India emerges as L1 bidder from HPSIDC

Ceigall India said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) for the project worth Rs 225 crore.

The scope of project includes development of Bulk Drug Park at UNA district, Himachal Pradesh, comprising SH formation cutting, construction of internal road, storm water drains, bridge and boundary fencing PH-I (phase-I).

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.