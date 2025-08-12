Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India emerges as L1 bidder from HPSIDC

Ceigall India emerges as L1 bidder from HPSIDC

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Ceigall India said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) for the project worth Rs 225 crore.

The scope of project includes development of Bulk Drug Park at UNA district, Himachal Pradesh, comprising SH formation cutting, construction of internal road, storm water drains, bridge and boundary fencing PH-I (phase-I).

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip declined 5.07% to end at Rs 245.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

