Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 2.01%

Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 2.01% today to trade at Rs 658.3. The BSE Metal index is down 0.28% to quote at 30549.8. The index is down 2.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Enterprises Ltd decreased 0.28% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 0.14% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 2.1 % over last one year compared to the 1.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 1.88% over last one month compared to 2.14% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3039 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 772 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 546.25 on 07 Apr 2025.