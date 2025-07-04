AU SFB total deposits rises 31% YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Q1

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) said that its total deposits jumped 31.3% to Rs 1,27,700 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared with Rs 97,290 crore as of 30 June 2024.

The bank's total deposits increased by 2.8% compared with Rs 1,24,269 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The CASA ratio declined to 29.2% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 32.9% as of 30 June 2024 and remained unchanged from 29.2% as of 31 March 2024.

Gross advances of the bank as of 30 June 2025 stood at Rs 1,11,620 crore, up 23.1% YoY and up 2.6% QoQ. The gross loan portfolio increased 17.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,17,630 crore as of 30 June 2025 and rose 1.7% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 1,15,704 crore as of 31 March 2025.

The securitised/assigned loan portfolio along with IBPC stood at Rs 6,010 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 9,089 crore as of 30 June 2024 and Rs 6,926 crore as of 31 March 2024. AU Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking, treasury operations, and other services. The companys standalone net profit jumped 40.8% to Rs 528.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 375.25 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 48.9% YoY to Rs 4,731.89 crore in Q3 FY25. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank rose 0.95% to Rs 819 on the BSE