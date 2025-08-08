Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 2.23%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 4.33% over last one month compared to 0.01% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.66% drop in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 2.23% today to trade at Rs 603.9. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.44% to quote at 60306.85. The index is up 0.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd increased 0.93% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 4.19 % over last one year compared to the 2.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.