Indices end near flat-line; Nifty closes below 26,250 mark

The headline equity barometers slipped marginally today, halting a two-day winning streak, as profit booking at elevated levels overshadowed the upbeat Q2 GDP print, which showed the economy expanding by a solid 8.2%. Mixed global signals also kept investors on the sidelines. The Nifty settled below the 26,250 mark. Oil & gas, realty and IT stocks declined, while auto, pharma and media advanced.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 13.71 points or 0.02% to 85,706.67. The Nifty 50 index lost 12.60 points or 0.05% to 26,202.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.13%. The market breadth was negative.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.69% to 11.59. Economy India's real GDP is estimated to grow by 8.2% in Q2 of FY 2025-26 against the growth rate of 5.6% during Q2 of FY 2024-25, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.7% in Q2 of FY 2025-26, MoSPI reported. Real GDP has registered an 8.0% growth rate in H1 (April-September) of FY 2025-26, as compared to the growth rate of 6.1% in H1 of FY 2024-25.

The secondary (8.1%) and tertiary sectors (9.2%) have boosted the real GDP growth rate in Q2 of FY 2025-26 to rise above 8.0%. Manufacturing (9.1%) and construction (7.2%) in the secondary sector have registered above 7.0% growth rate at constant prices in this quarter. Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services (10.2%) in the tertiary sector has sustained a substantial growth rate at constant prices in Q2 of FY 2025-26. Agriculture and Allied (3.5%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply, and Other Utility Services (4.4%) have seen moderated real growth rates during Q2 of FY 2025-26. Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) has reported a 7.9% growth rate during Q2 of FY 2025-26 as compared to the 6.4% growth rate in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.23% to 6.528 as compared with previous close 6.513. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.4200 compared with its close of 89.3625 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.41% to Rs 1,26,021. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.35% to 4.010. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement added 29 cents or 0.46% to $63.42 a barrel. Global Markets: European markets traded mixed on Friday, with investors digesting a volatile month marked by sharp swings in tech valuations and shifting monetary-policy expectations.

Asian markets ended mixed as U.S. stock futures stayed flat over Thanksgiving Day, leaving the Nasdaq Composite on track to end a seven-month winning streak. Traders in Asia will parse fresh economic data, including Tokyos inflation print, a leading indicator of Japans broader price trends. Headline inflation in Japans capital eased to 2.7% in October from 2.8% the month before. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food but includes energy prices, came in at 2.8%, slightly higher than the widely reported 2.7% figure. This was above the central banks 2% target, boosting the case for a near-term rate hike.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were little changed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 10 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures traded just above the flatline. Stocks are on pace for a losing month when trading resumes on Friday. A pullback in tech stocks has weighed on the major averages in November, as doubt swirled around the future profitability of AI companies. Yet some investors are hopeful that this months slide will signal a year-end rally for the major averages, as they step in to buy stocks that have been unduly punished at more attractive valuations.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The stock market will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. New Listing: Shares of Sudeep Pharma were at Rs 771.60 on the BSE, representing a premium of 30.12% as compared with the issue price of Rs 593. The stock was listed at Rs 733.95, exhibiting a premium of 23.77% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 795.80 and a low of 726. On the BSE, over 48.86 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: Tanfac Industries rallied 5.08% after the company received a contract from Krishna Organics, based in Vadodara, to supply solar-grade diluted hydrofluoric acid. The contract, which spans up to the financial year 2028-29, is valued at an estimated Rs 336 crore, exclusive of GST. The order will be executed over 3.5 years as per mutually agreed specifications between both parties.

One 97 Communications advanced 2.18% after a global research house reportedly upgraded the scrip to buy from neutral and sharply increased its target price to Rs 1,570, which is more than double its previous estimate of Rs 705. Voltamp Transformers rallied 1.42% after the company secured a domestic contract from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) to design, manufacture, test, and supply multiple ratings of power transformers. The order, valued at approximately Rs 149 crore, is scheduled for execution within six months. Ceigall India climbed 2.93% after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for a highway construction project in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Bandhan Bank rose 0.43%. The company said that its board has considered and approved the proposal for the sale of identified non-performing assets (NPA) and written-off portfolios of the bank through a bidding process with asset reconstruction companies (ARC). Refex Industries rallied 8.23% after the company received an order from a large business conglomerate for excavation, loading, and transportation of pond ash/bottom ash. The said order is valued at Rs 100 crore and is expected to be completed within 4 months. Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 0.43%. The company has bagged a contract worth Rs 25,545,135.60 from North Western Railway, Indian Railways, for the manufacture & supply of 726 coupler bodies with shank wear plates used in freight wagons.