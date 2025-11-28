Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 0.65%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 0.65%

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended down 0.65% at 9744.3 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, GAIL (India) Ltd shed 4.19%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped 1.54% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd fell 1.37%. The Nifty PSE index is down 4.00% over last one year compared to the 9.57% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 0.62% and Nifty Pharma index gained 0.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.05% to close at 26202.95 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.02% to close at 85706.67 today.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

