Indices end with minor losses post Union Budget announcement, Nifty closes below 21,700 level

Domestic equity barometers ended with minor cuts on Thursday, after the Budget for 2024-25 was laid down in the Parliament by the Finance Minister. The Nifty settled below the 21,700 level after hitting the days high of 21,832.95 in mid-morning trade. PSU, auto and bank stocks were in demand while media, metal and realty stocks declined. Trading was volatile due to February F&O series expiry today.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 106.81 points or 0.15% to 71,645.30. The Nifty 50 index lost 28.25 points or 0.13% to 21,697.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.40%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.22%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,818 shares rose and 2,022 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

Union Budget 2024:

In her budget announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to maintain the current tax rates for both direct and indirect taxes, including export duties, emphasizing consistency in taxation. The minister also highlighted that over the last decade, tax collections have more than doubled, indicating a significant increase in revenue generation for the government.

Additionally, while presenting the federal budget for the current fiscal year, she revised the fiscal deficit to 5.8% of gross domestic product, reflecting a slight adjustment from the previous estimate. Government data revealed that India's fiscal deficit for the first nine months of the fiscal year through December amounted to Rs 9.82 lakh crore, which accounted for 55% of the annual estimates, emphasizing the need for careful fiscal management in the remaining period of the fiscal year.

The FY25 fiscal deficit target has been set at 5.1 percent of GDP, Sitharaman said. FY25 gross market borrowing pegged at Rs 14.13 lakh crore, net borrowing at Rs 11.75 lakh crore, she noted.

The Finance Minister announced a focus on encouraging states to undertake comprehensive development of iconic tourist centers and promote them on a global scale. This initiative aims to enhance the tourism sector and showcase India's iconic destinations to a global audience, potentially boosting tourism and economic growth.

Sitharaman announced a significant surge in the capex outlook for the next year, reaching Rs 11.11 lakh crore, as well as plans for three major railway corridors: port connectivity, energy, mineral, and cement corridor, and high-traffic density corridor.

FM revealed the government's plan to introduce a scheme aimed at assisting the middle class in rented houses, slums, chawls, or unauthorized colonies to acquire their own homes. She also highlighted the increased female enrollment in higher education and STEM courses, indicating a positive trend in female workforce participation. Additionally, the government is focused on promoting vaccination for girls aged 9-14 to prevent cervical cancer and has implemented initiatives such as making triple talaq illegal and providing housing under the PM Awas Yojana to enhance the dignity of women. Furthermore, the establishment of a corpus to provide long-term, low-interest financing is aimed at encouraging private sector research and innovation in sunrise domains.

The Finance Minister's budget speech underscored the government's dedication to inclusive development and growth, particularly prioritizing the needs of the marginalized segments, including the poor, farmers, youth, and women. Key initiatives highlighted in the speech aimed at empowering women included the prohibition of triple talaq, providing legislative reservation, and offering housing support through the Awas Yojana in rural areas.

Additionally, the government extended substantial support to women entrepreneurs by disbursing 34 crore loans through the Mudra Yojana. Furthermore, the minister emphasized the government's focus on "GDP" (governance, development, and performance) ahead of the upcoming general election, highlighting India's robust real GDP growth rate of 7.7% between April and September 2023, which is the highest among major global economies.

Economy:

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) recovered from an 18-month low of 54.9 in December to 56.5 in January. The latest reading highlighted the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since last September.

Meanwhile, Goods and Services Tax collections jumped 10.4% to over Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January, reflecting buoyant economic activity and setting the stage for the next phase of GST reforms. This is the second-highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with a collection of Rs 1.70 lakh crore or more, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday. "The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2024 is Rs 1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4% y-o-y growth over the revenue of Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023," the ministry said.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 3.11% to 6,466.45. The index jumped 11.36% in six trading sessions.

Punjab & Sind Bank (up 6.98%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 6.11%), Indian Bank (up 5.94%), UCO Bank (up 5.81%) and Bank of India (up 4.75%), Canara Bank (up 4.36%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.98%), Union Bank of India (up 3.68%), Bank of Baroda (up 3.68%) and Central Bank of India (up 3.48%) rallied.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dixon Technologies (India) rallied 2.35% after the company reported 87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.7 crore on 100% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,818.25 crore in Q3FY24 over Q3 FY23.

One 97 Communications was locked in 20% lower circuit after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has directed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) that no further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after 29 February 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime.

Dabur India rallied 3.91% after the FMCG major's consolidated net profit rose 8.04% to Rs 514.22 crore on 6.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,255.06 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shree Cement advanced 3.23% after the cement major reported 165% rise in net profit to Rs 734 crore on 20% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 4901 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Total sale volume increased YoY by 11% from 8.03 million tonnes to 8.89 million tonnes.

Indus Towers shed 1.35%. US private equity giant KKR and top Canadian pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPPIB) have reportedly launched a $465 million block deal in Indus Towers. KKR is looking to sell its complete stake in Indus Towers, which stands at 4.85% for $323 million while CPPIB wants to sell a 2.14% stake for $142 million.

Global Markets:

Markets in Europe declined on Thursday as euro zone headline inflation eased slightly in January, flash figures published by the European Unions statistics agency showed on Thursday, while core figures declined less than expected.

Annual headline price rises came in at 2.8%. Inflation stood at 2.9% in December, up from 2.4% in November, largely due to the wind-down of energy price support measures. Core inflation dipped to 3.3% in January from 3.4% in December.

Most of the Asian stocks ended lower in response to the declines on Wall Street, prompted by the US Federal Reserves indication of requiring more time before implementing interest rate cuts.

US stocks tumbled on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while dashing hopes for interest rate cut as soon as March. As expected, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) left its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50% against a backdrop of gradually cooling inflation and a resilient economy. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks, the Fed said in its statement.

