Wipro plunges after Q2 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 3,246 cr

Wipro tumbled 4.51% to Rs 242.30 after the IT company 's consolidated net profit declined 2.53% to Rs 3,246.2 crore despite a 2.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue and net profit jumped 1.77% and 1.11% in Q2 FY26, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4282.4 crore in Q2 FY26, up 0.11% YoY and 0.57% QoQ.

In dollar terms, Wipro's gross revenue for Q2 FY26 stood at $2,556.6 million, registering a increase of 2.5% QoQ and 1.8% YoY. The revenue from its IT services segment was $2,604.3 million, up 0.7% QoQ and down 2.1% YoY.

IT services operating margin for Q2 FY26 was 16.7%, impacted by a provision of Rs 116.5 crore ($13.1 million) made with respect to bankruptcy of a customer. Adjusted for this event, IT Services Margin for the quarter was 17.2%, contraction of 0.1% QoQ and expansion of 0.4% YoY. During the quarter, total bookings stood at $4,688 million, down by 6.1% QoQ and up by 30.9% YoY in constant currency. Large deal bookings stood at $2,853 million, an increase of 6.7% QoQ and 90.5% YoY in constant currency. The company said that its closing employee count in IT Services stood at 235,492 in Q2 FY26. Voluntary attrition was at 14.9% on a trailing 12-month basis.

The company expects revenue from IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,591 million to $2,644 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)0.5% to (+)1.5% in constant currency terms. The guidance stated above does not include any expected revenue from the recently announced acquisition of Harman Digital Transformation Solutions. Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director, said Our revenue momentum is strengthening, with Europe and APMEA returning to growth, and our operating margins holding steady within the narrow band. Bookings surpassed $9.5 billion for H1 FY26. Our strategy is clear: remain resilient, adapt to global shifts, and lead with AI. I am excited to bring Wipro Intelligence to our clients, helping them scale confidently and shape the future in an AI-first world.

Aparna Iyer, chief financial officer, said We are gradually returning to growth trajectory with three of our four SMUs growing sequentially in Q2. All key financial parameters continue to remain strong. Our large deal bookings in the first two quarters have now surpassed the large deal booking for full year FY25. Our adjusted margins for Q2 expanded by 0.4% YoY. EPS for the quarter grew 1% YoY. Lastly, our cash flow conversion continues to remain strong with operating cash flow at 104% of our net income for Q2. Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.