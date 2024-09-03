Indices pare losses; European mkt advance

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 26.52 points or 0.03% to 82,583.95. The Nifty 50 index rose 5.50 points or 0.02% to 25,284.20.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.69%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,081 shares rose and 1,798 shares fell. A total of 110 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
Nestle India (up 1.65%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.37%), Wipro (up 0.90%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.82%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 0.80%) were major Nifty gainers.
Bajaj Finance (down 1.98%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.64%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.57%), Axis Bank (down 0.50%), JSW Steel (down 0.50%) were major Nifty losers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 0.51%. The company announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to offer two new cybersecurity solutions for customers.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rallied 3.34% after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore.
Kaynes Technology India advanced 3.13% after the company informed that the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon to setup a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.
KPI Green Energy rose 1.08% after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Sun Drops Energia has received letters of intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 7 MW under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment of the company.
Matrimony.com soared 11.80% after the company informed that its board will meet on 5 September 2024, to consider and approve, the proposal for buy back of fully paid up equity shares of the company.
Global Markets:
European market advanced while most Asian stocks traded lower on Tuesday.
South Koreas headline inflation eased to 2% in August from 2.6% in July, its lowest level on a year-on-year basis since March 2021.
Traders in Asia will be keeping a close eye on fresh signs of economic troubles in China. Data on Saturday showed Chinese factory activity had contracted for a fourth straight month in August, the latest signal that the worlds second-largest economy may struggle to meet this years growth target.
Wall Street will reopen later Tuesday, following the Labor Day public holiday.
