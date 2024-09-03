SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 3.83%, Gains for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 772.85, up 3.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.19% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 19.62% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 772.85, up 3.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 25264.95. The Sensex is at 82513.56, down 0.06%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has added around 10.04% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23727.55, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 775.55, up 3.72% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 8.19% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 19.62% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 29.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

