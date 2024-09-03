United Spirits Ltd spurts 0.45%, up for five straight sessions

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1491.6, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.54% in last one year as compared to a 29.36% gain in NIFTY and a 24.73% gain in the Nifty FMCG. United Spirits Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1491.6, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25261.55. The Sensex is at 82499.31, down 0.07%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 6.52% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63578.6, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1497.6, up 0.51% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 45.54% in last one year as compared to a 29.36% gain in NIFTY and a 24.73% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 78.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News