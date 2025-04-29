Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Pharma, FMCG stks weigh on Sensex, Nifty; Nestle, Sun Pharma drag most; SMID gain
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Pharma, FMCG stks weigh on Sensex, Nifty; Nestle, Sun Pharma drag most; SMID gain

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was ahead by 0.45 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was higher by 0.63 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Markets
Share Market Today: Amond sectoral indices, the PSU Bank index was te top gainer, followed by Oil & Gas, Realty, and Consumer Durables

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee loses steam after slipping under 85/$; opens 5 paise lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee opened weaker on Tuesday, following its dip below the 85 mark against the US dollar on Monday, despite support from foreign portfolio investor equity inflows and easing global tensions.
 
The domestic currency started the day 5 paise lower at 85.08 after closing at 85.03 against the greenback on Monday. During the previous session, the rupee briefly strengthened to 84.96, marking its highest closing since December 20, 2024. READ MORE
 

9:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices hold gains even as benchmarks slip in red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices were holding gains of 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, after the initial 30 minutes of trade. India VIX, the volatility gauge, is up 2 per cent.

The BSE Sensex index has erased all gains and is down 73 points at 80,145 level. The NSE Nifty, too, is flat at 24,331 on profit booking.

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PNB Housing Finance soars 10% post Q4 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PNB Housing Finance shares were moving higher in trade on Tuesday after the company announced its Q4 results. PNB Housing Finance share price surged nearly 10 per cent to a high of ₹1,085.4 per share on the BSE after the housing finance company reported March 2025 quarter net profit of ₹550 crore, uo 25 per cent Y-o-Y. Its net interest income also increased 16.2 per cent on year to ₹734 crore.

9:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gensol Engineering shares tumble on ED raid

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Enforcement Directorate has raided the Ahmedabad and Gurugram premises of Gensol Engineering. It has seized documents and electronic devices. 

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Technologies share price drops 5% after block deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Technologies shares fall nearly 5 per cent after block deal. Around 5.57 million shares have changed hands on the BSE, so far, in trade, while 31.94 million shares have changed hands on the NSE.

As per reports, TGP Rise Climate was looking to to sell 15.86 million shares (or a 3.9 per cent stake) in Tata Tech via block deals today.  

9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All but pharma stocks move higher today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices on the NSE, except the Nifty Pharma index, were trading with gains on Tuesday. The Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer, up 1.6 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced OMO to boost liquidity in the system. The Nifty Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Auto index, on the other hand, rose 0.8 per cent each. 

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, Auto, RIL shares lead charge on Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 23 of the 30 Sensex shares are moving higher today. IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, Axis Bank, RIL, M&M, Tata Steel, Tech M, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, and L&T are top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 2.5 per cent.

On the downside, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle India, and Bajaj Finance are trading as top Sensex losers.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tops 24,400 in opening trades

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty opened at 24,371 level, compared to the previous close of 24,328.50. The index gained momentum to move higher to 24,431 level, up 102 points or 0.4 per cent. 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades nearly 300 pts higher at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex starts nearly 300 points higher in early deals on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex index is quoting at 80,514, up 296 points or 0.37 per cent. The index has hit a high of 80,527 level so far in trade.

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty holds 24,350 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty index today settled over the 24,350-mark in the pre-open session. The index settled the pre-open trades at 24,371, higher by 42 points or 0.17 per cent.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex clocks slight uptick in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex settled with a mild uptick in the pre-opem session, suggesting a positive start for the Indian stock markets. The BSE Sensex ended at 80,380 level in the pre-market session, up 162 points or 0.20 per cent.

9:04 AM

Rupee at Open :: Indian Rupee opens weak vs US Dollar on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opens 5 paise weak at 85.08/$ as against Monday's close of 85.03/$. It later moved lower to trade around 8 paise weaker at 85.11/$ in early hours on Tuesday.   

Source: Bloomberg

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Sustained FII buying is a strong pillar of support for the market now'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The Sensex did a Vaibhav Suryavanshi yesterday with a 1005 point spectacular rally amidst the heightened tensions on the border. What message is the market sending? The market has discounted, as everyone else has, that there will be an appropriate response from India to the terrorist attacks, but the market hopes that tensions will not lead to a war which can have very bad consequences. 

The strong pillar of support for the market now is the sustained FII buying for nine days in a row for a cumulative amount of Rs 34,940 crores. India’s potential relative outperformance compared to other large economies can support the FII inflows and impart resilience to the market. 

The US treasury secretary Scott Bessent’s remark yesterday that “ I would guess that India would be one of the first trade deals we would sign” is a big positive for India. 

However, investors should exercise caution in the near-term in the context of the high uncertainty regarding the fallout from the border tensions."

Views By: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited
 

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results today: Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, Trent, BPCL on Apr 29

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, April 29, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance will be among 42 companies set to announce their Q4FY25 earnings. Additionally, these firms will disclose their performance for the full financial year ending March 31, 2025.
 
Ambuja Cements, Trent, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are also scheduled to release their fourth-quarter results today. READ MORE
 

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bars Patel Wealth Advisors, 4 directors over 'order spoofing' charges

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred stock broker Patel Wealth Advisors (PWA) and its four directors from participating in the securities market over allegations of order spoofing.

Order spoofing—a prohibited trading practice—involves placing bids with the intent to cancel them before execution while simultaneously executing trades on the opposite side.

In an ex-parte interim order, Sebi also directed the seizure of ₹3.22 crore in illegal gains made by PWA. A thorough investigation into the matter is set to follow. READ MORE
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues in the face of tariff related uncertainty, apart from the tense situation between India and Pakistan. 
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 167.62 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 80,385.99, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,391.05, ahead by 62.55 points, or 0.26 per cent.  ALSO READ | Tiger Global-backed Urban Company files draft papers for $223 million IPO 
  In the primary markets, Ather Energy IPO--that was subscribed by 16 per cent on the opening day--will enter Day 2 of its subscription window. In the SME section, Iware Supplychain Services IPO (NSE SME) will enter Day 2, while Arunaya Organics IPO (NSE SME) and Kenrik Industries IPO (BSE SME) will open for subscription.
 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Share Market TodayMARKET LIVEMARKETS TODAYshare marketstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE equityGift NiftyQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News