INDIGO, Max Healthcare to become part of Nifty 50 index

They will replace Hero MotoCorp & IndusInd Bank in the 50-share benchmark Nifty 50 index, effective 30 September 2025.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review as listed hereunder. These changes shall become effective from 30 September 2025 (close of 29 September 2025).

According to latest press release issued the NSE Indices, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank have been excluded from the Nifty 50 index.

They are being replaced by InterGlobe Aviation (INDIGO) and Max Healthcare Institute.

Further, Dabur India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, InterGlobe Aviation and Swiggy have been excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index.