Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings upgrades ratings of Punjab and Sind Bank to 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings upgrades ratings of Punjab and Sind Bank to 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab and Sind Bank said that CARE Ratings has upgraded its rating on the Tier-II bonds of the bank to 'CARE AA; Stable' from 'CARE AA-; Positive'.

CARE Ratings stated that the rating revision to the debt instruments of Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) considers the improvement in profitability in FY25 and better asset quality aided by recoveries and lower incremental slippages.

The rating continues to favourably factor in majority ownership of and demonstrated support from Government of India (GoI), comfortable capitalisation levels supported by multiple equity infusions and accretion of profits, and established presence in northern states of India.

PSB is expected to sustain growth in business while maintaining adequate capitalisation and improving asset quality.

The rating continues to be constrained by moderate, albeit improving, profitability with high interest expenses and operating costs and large share of non-earning assets in the form of zero-coupon recapitalisation bonds.

Going forward, the bank is expected to have some pressure on margins due as advances are repriced quickly and deposits will be repriced with a lag.

The rating also factors in PSBs relatively lower proportion of low-cost current account savings account (CASA) deposit ratio and relatively higher geographical concentration in the states of northern India with major presence in New Delhi and Punjab.

CARE Ratings notes that despite improvement in potential weak assets (SMA 1 and 2) in FY25, net stressed assets of PSB remain high in relation to its net worth compared to peer public sector banks.

The agency further said that any significant improvement in the size of the bank and profitability while maintaining comfortable capitalisation and good asset quality would be positive for the rating.

However, factors that could lead to negative rating action include reduction in support or its stake in the bank falling below 51%; deterioration in asset quality parameters over with gross non-performing asset (GNPA) exceeding 5%; and significant decline in capitalisation cushion above the minimum regulatory requirement on a sustained basis.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a mid-sized corporate-focused public sector bank based out of New Delhi that operates through a network of 1,607 branches as on 30 June 2025, with branch concentration in north India. It was nationalised in 1980. However, post many capital infusions over the subsequent years (FY18 onwards), the GoI shareholding had stood at 93.85% as on 30 June 2025.

The scrip had declined 2.20% to end at Rs 28.86 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

PG Electroplast rises after tie-up with PAX India for POS device manufacturing

Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Bajaj Auto resumes supplies of its e-scooter 'Chetak'

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story