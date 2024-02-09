Indigo Paints Q3 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Indigo Paints reported 43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.55 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 26.26 crore in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 25.78% YoY to Rs 353.76 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax jumped 41.76% to Rs 50.07 crore during the quarter as against Rs 35.32 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was Rs. 62.24 crores as against Rs. 40.56 crores in the corresponding quarter of the last year representing an increase of 53.46%. EBITDA margin expanded to 17.59% from 14.42% registered in Q3 FY23.

Indigo Paints offers a wide range of interior & exterior wall paint colours, enamels & wood coatings for homes & offices.

The scrip shed 0.64% to Rs 1,433.05 on the BSE.

