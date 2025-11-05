Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indigo Q2 net loss widens to Rs 2,582 cr

Indigo Q2 net loss widens to Rs 2,582 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Interglobe Aviation(Indigo)'s consolidated net loss widens to Rs 2,582.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar based future obligations.

Excluding the impact of currency movement, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 103.9 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 753.9 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 9.34% to Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2 Sept 2025, driven by strong operational execution and efficient capacity deployment.

EBITDAR excluding forex impact of Rs 3,800.3 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 42.5% compared with Rs 2,666.8 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDAR margin excluding forex impact improved 20.5% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.7% in Q2 FY25.

Capacity increased 7.8% to 41.2 billion in Q2 Sept25 compared with 38.2 billion in Q2 Sept24.

Cost of available seat kilometer (CASK) increased 10% to Rs 5.16 in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 4.69 in Q2 FY25.

IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 53,515.2 crore comprising Rs 38,516.7 crore of free cash and Rs 14,998.5 crore of restricted cash.

The company said that third quarter of fiscal year 2026 capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to grow by high teens as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, said, Our optimized capacity deployment has enabled us to deliver a 10% growth in topline revenue and excluding impact of currency movement, an operational profit of Rs 104 crore as compared to an operational loss last year. As Indias aviation sector continues to grow and mature, we recognize the importance of structurally optimizing capacity during seasonally weaker periods to sustain profitability. The quarter also had a very strong operational performance as IndiGo continues to lead the on time performance charts, customer appreciation, and expansion of the network.

The year began with significant external challenges across the industry, but we saw stabilization in July and a strong recovery through August and September. Looking ahead, we have scaled up our operational plans for the second half to meet demand and continue driving growth. With that we have nudged up our capacity guidance for full financial year 2026 to early teens growth.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 417 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 94 domestic and 41 international destinations as of 30th September 2025.

The scrip declined 1.02% to settle at Rs 5,637.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel to transfer its ferro alloy plant in Jaipur to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys

BuzzWorks partners with Frido

Firstsource Solutions announces strategic investment in Lyzr.ai

MOIL achieves record production of 1.60 lakh tonnes in Oct'25

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Budesonide delayed-release capsules

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story