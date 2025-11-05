Indigo Q2 net loss widens to Rs 2,582 cr

Interglobe Aviation(Indigo)'s consolidated net loss widens to Rs 2,582.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar based future obligations.

Excluding the impact of currency movement, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 103.9 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 753.9 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 9.34% to Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2 Sept 2025, driven by strong operational execution and efficient capacity deployment.

EBITDAR excluding forex impact of Rs 3,800.3 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 42.5% compared with Rs 2,666.8 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDAR margin excluding forex impact improved 20.5% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.7% in Q2 FY25.

Capacity increased 7.8% to 41.2 billion in Q2 Sept25 compared with 38.2 billion in Q2 Sept24. Cost of available seat kilometer (CASK) increased 10% to Rs 5.16 in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 4.69 in Q2 FY25. IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 53,515.2 crore comprising Rs 38,516.7 crore of free cash and Rs 14,998.5 crore of restricted cash. The company said that third quarter of fiscal year 2026 capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to grow by high teens as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Pieter Elbers, CEO, said, Our optimized capacity deployment has enabled us to deliver a 10% growth in topline revenue and excluding impact of currency movement, an operational profit of Rs 104 crore as compared to an operational loss last year. As Indias aviation sector continues to grow and mature, we recognize the importance of structurally optimizing capacity during seasonally weaker periods to sustain profitability. The quarter also had a very strong operational performance as IndiGo continues to lead the on time performance charts, customer appreciation, and expansion of the network.

The year began with significant external challenges across the industry, but we saw stabilization in July and a strong recovery through August and September. Looking ahead, we have scaled up our operational plans for the second half to meet demand and continue driving growth. With that we have nudged up our capacity guidance for full financial year 2026 to early teens growth. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 417 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 94 domestic and 41 international destinations as of 30th September 2025. The scrip declined 1.02% to settle at Rs 5,637.30 on the BSE.