Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit declines 13.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 96.56 crore

Net profit of Euro Pratik Sales declined 13.59% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 96.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.96.5687.7031.9044.9831.0038.0329.5436.1922.9526.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News