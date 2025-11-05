Astral consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 1577.40 crore

Net profit of Astral rose 22.55% to Rs 134.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 1577.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1370.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1577.401370.4016.2815.33252.20208.70179.90148.80134.80110.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News