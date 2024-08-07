Inditrade Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.94% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.94% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.203.1489.0991.080.590.790.390.060.29-0.10

