Home / Markets / Capital Market News

Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 464.25 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Industries rose 9.01% to Rs 77.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 464.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales464.25410.91 13 OPM %24.4225.37 -PBDT113.99100.30 14 PBT103.1091.78 12 NP77.4271.02 9

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

