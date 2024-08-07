Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 464.25 croreNet profit of Vadilal Industries rose 9.01% to Rs 77.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 464.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales464.25410.91 13 OPM %24.4225.37 -PBDT113.99100.30 14 PBT103.1091.78 12 NP77.4271.02 9
