Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 146.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Quicktouch Technologies rose 146.77% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.43% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.7011.385.2013.442.611.521.870.761.530.62

