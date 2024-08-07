Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin consolidated net profit rises 77.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 77.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 5514.34 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 77.18% to Rs 801.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 452.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 5514.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4742.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5514.344742.12 16 OPM %22.5018.06 -PBDT1240.74793.45 56 PBT993.03558.79 78 NP801.31452.26 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 950 points, Nifty soars above 24,250 in pre-open

Yen slides after BOJ official says no rate hikes if markets are volatile

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story