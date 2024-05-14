Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.46% to Rs 5.09 crore

Net loss of Indo Cotspin reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.46% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 257.14% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.096.32 -19 13.2116.62 -21 OPM %3.143.32 -4.475.29 - PBDT0.160.22 -27 0.880.88 0 PBT-0.020 0 0.270.07 286 NP-0.020.04 PL 0.250.07 257

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 45.04% in the December 2023 quarter

MV Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Peninsula Land Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 239 cr from Southern Railway

Welcast Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Coromandel International acquires further 7% stake in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems

Cochin Shipyard wins order for construction of Hybrid SOV

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story