Indo Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.46% to Rs 5.09 crore

Net loss of Indo Cotspin reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.46% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 257.14% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

