Indo Count edges higher after acquiring pillow & quilt maker Fluvitex USA

Indo Count Industries added 1.75% to Rs 408.10 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Indo Count Global has acquired majority stake of 81% in Fluvitex USA, Inc. The agreement also grants Indo Count Global an exclusive option to buy the balance 19% stake within the next 5 years. i.e. by September 30, 2029. The acquisition is funded by internal accruals and debt. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The said stake in Fluvitex USA is being acquired from its promoter shareholder Masias Invest, S.L., a renowned Spanish textile machinery firm since 1944. Fluvitex is a pillow & quilt manufacturing company based in Columbus, Ohio with an annual production capacity of 5 million pillows of different types and 1.5 million quilts. Fluvitexs strategic location allows efficient distribution across the USA and Canada with a revenue potential of more than USD 50 million.

The acquisition would provide Indo Count with a manufacturing footprint in the USA, thus enabling the company to offer a diverse range of bedlinen products, including pillows, quilts, decorative pillows and other fashion-filled products to the large North American market.

Mohit Jain, executive vice chairman, commented: Acquiring Fluvitex is a critical move as it allows Indo Count to establish a fully integrated Utility Bedding business in the USA.

Fluvitex's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and its strategic location will significantly enhance our ability to serve North American customers with a broader product range.

This, along with the recent Wamsutta brand acquisition, represents a key milestone in Indo Count's strategy to build a globally comprehensive Bedding portfolio.

Indo Count Industries is the largest global home textile bed linen manufacturer.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.51% to Rs 77.80 crore on a 26.97% increase in sales to Rs 941.43 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

