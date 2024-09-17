Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Houthi official says US offered to recognise Sanaa govt; US denies claims

Reuters
Sep 17 2024
The US offered to recognise the Houthi government in Sanaa in a bid to stop the Yemeni rebel group's attacks, a senior Houthi official said on Monday, in remarks that a US official said were false.
 
The Houthi official's remarks came a day after a ballistic missile from the Iran-aligned group reached central Israel for the first time, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to say Israel would inflict a "heavy price" on them.
 

"There is always communication after every operation we conduct," Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement's political bureau, told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV. "These calls are based on either threats or presenting some temptations, but they have given up to achieve any accomplishment in that direction."
 
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the remarks "a total fabrication."
 
Separately, a US State Department official said: "Houthi propaganda is rarely true or newsworthy. Coverage like this puts a guise of credibility on their misinformation." Al-Bukhaiti said the calls after attacks included some from the US and the United Kingdom indirectly through mediators and that the threats included direct US military intervention against countries that intervene militarily "in support of Gaza."
 
Beside attacks on Israel, the Yemeni group has also continued to launch attacks on ships they say are linked or bound to Israel in support of Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.
 
The Houthis have damaged more than 80 ships in missile and drone attacks since November, sinking two vessels, seizing another and killing at least three crew members.
 

The war in the Gaza Strip started after Hamas gunmen launched a surprise attack on Israel which left 1,200 people killed and around 250 foreign and Israelis taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent offensive on Gaza has so far killed 41,226 Palestinians and wounded 95,413 others, according to Gaza's health ministry.
 
Yemen has been embroiled in years of civil war. In 2014, the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and ousted the internationally recognised government. In January, the United States put the Houthis back on its list of terrorist groups.

Sep 17 2024

