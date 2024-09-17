From Nadda to Amit Shah: Prominent leaders wish PM Modi as he turns 74

The microblogging site X was flooded with birthday greetings on Tuesday, with BJP heavyweights including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extending their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74. In a post on X, Amit Shah commended PM Modi's vision of "New India" and added that the Prime Minister made impossible tasks possible with his strong will and determination. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare," PM Modi said.



"In the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership. Modi ji, who has increased the prestige of the country from the depths of the sea to the heights of space, is an inspiration for peace, compassion and empathy all over the world. #HappyBdayModiji," he added.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda extended wishes to the "successful" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday and said, "I extend my heartiest congratulations on his birthday to Narendra Modi ji, the successful Prime Minister, who is dedicated every moment to realising the mantra of 'Antyodaya', dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of the people."

Commending PM Modi's leadership, Nadda said that the goal of building a 'developed India' has become the resolve of every person.

"Under your leadership, our goal of service, good governance and development is taking a concrete shape. Your leadership and guidance are always an inspiration for millions of BJP workers. I pray to God for your long life and good health. Best wishes! #HappyBdayModiji," he said in a post on X.



Lauding PM Modi's commitment, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership. Modiji has led the country with full readiness, concentration and asceticism and is still doing so. #HappyBdayModiji"

"From the welfare of the poor to the welfare of every person in the society, Modiji has cared about it and has worked for it with full dedication. Today, under the leadership of Modiji, India is making its mark as a capable and strong nation to achieve the huge goal of becoming a developed India. Today, India aspires to touch new heights on the strength of the steps it has taken in the last ten years. This courage and confidence are the result of Modiji's tireless hard work and efforts. I pray to God for his good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayModiJi," he added in a thread of posts on X.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt wishes to the "most popular politician and successful" Prime Minister on his birthday.

"Heartiest congratulations to the most popular politician in the world, the visionary of 'One India--Best India', our guide, the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday, who is tirelessly working to make the lives of 140 crore countrymen happy! Every moment of your life, filled with the sacred spirit of Nation First, dedicated to the pledge of Antyodaya and achievement of the goal of 'Developed India--Self-reliant India', is an inspiration for us," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

"Under your guardianship, the underprivileged have received priority. Today, the country is moving towards becoming the growth engine of the world. Our democracy is getting stronger day by day. You are, in the true sense, the 'charioteer of immortality' of India. On behalf of 25 crore residents of the state, I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you may get good health and long life and we all may always receive your guidance," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended birthday wishes to the Prime Minister saying that under his leadership, the nation keeps setting new dimensions on the path of development.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday, who has glorified Maa Bharati on the global stage, who has given concrete form to the dream of Antyodaya and poor welfare through revolutionary decisions and public welfare policies, who is our guide, source of inspiration for crores of workers, an ardent devotee of Baba Kedar," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended birthday greetings to PM Modi. "We pray you live a hundred years. May God always protect you. Happy Birthday to the world's most popular leader, illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is constantly striving for the creation of a developed India, the exclusive worshipper of Mother India," CM Sharma said in a post on X.

"May you enjoy long life and good health by the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may we all continue to receive your energetic guidance; and may India continue to move forward on the path of progress and consolidate its glorious place in the world under your skilful leadership. #HappyBdayModiji," he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Happy birthday to the most popular politician in the world, the visionary of developed India, the successful Prime Minister of India Narendrabhai Modiji."

"From the Chief Minister of Gujarat to the Prime Minister of India, your immaculate public life, your commitment to putting the country's interest first, your approach to turning calamity into an opportunity through courage is an endless source of inspiration for all of us," CM Patel said in a post on X.

CM Patel further said, "Your concern for the preservation of Indian culture and heritage along with rapid development has given India a proud identity among the countries of the world today. Today, the people of the country have become eager to contribute towards the goal of building a developed India in immortal times. I wish you a fulfilling, long and healthy life with the glory of your glory before God."

In a post on X, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, saying, "My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower, I wish him the strength to fulfil his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday," Shinde added.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also extended wishes to PM Modi on his 74th birthday.

"Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!" CM Saha said in a post on X.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended birthday greetings and said "Under your unparalleled leadership, the nation is moving on a high-growth trajectory towards a Viksit Bharat. I wish you a long and healthy life in service to the nation."

With PM Modi scheduled to inaugurate various development projects in Odisha later in the day, the Chief Minister conveyed the anticipation of "sisters of Odisha" over his visit. "The sisters of Odisha eagerly await your visit for the launch of "SUBHADRA," a flagship scheme of the State Government aimed at the economic empowerment of women. #HappyBirthdayModiJi," he added.

Famous sand sculptor of Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"May Mahaprabhu's blessings be with you always and your dreams of a Viksit Bharat be realised. Happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," he said in a post on X.

On this occasion, he also dedicated a sand art to PM Modi. "Please accept my good wishes through this sand art installation in New Delhi. Jai Jagannath!" he added.

Hashtags including #HappyBdayModiji, 1 Man and Narendra Modi, among others, were seen trending on X since Tuesday morning.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha today. He will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban in the morning, and thereafter, at around noon, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 3800 crore in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister will launch 'SUBHADRA', the flagship scheme of the Odisha government in Bhubaneswar. It is the largest, single women-centric scheme and is expected to cover more than 1 crore women.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation Railway Projects worth more than Rs. 2800 crores in Bhubaneswar. These Railway projects will enhance Railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway Projects worth more than Rs. 1000 crores.

PM Modi will release the 1st installment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the program. The Prime Minister will hand over the keys of their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. He will also launch the Awaas+ 2024 app for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Further, the Prime Minister will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.