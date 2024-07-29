Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.97% to Rs 941.43 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries rose 5.51% to Rs 77.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 941.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 741.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales941.43741.43 27 OPM %15.4116.85 -PBDT132.62115.70 15 PBT107.6197.00 11 NP77.8073.74 6
