Indo-German collaboration has seen significant growth in last decade

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Last 10 years have witnessed manifold rise in Indo-German collaboration, according to Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh. India and Germany yesterday commemorated 50 years of successful collaboration in science and technology at a landmark event attended by Union Minister and Federal Minister of Education and Research of Germany, Bettina Stark-Watzinger. The Golden Jubilee celebration, held in New Delhi, reflected on the remarkable advancements achieved through this long-standing partnership and set the stage for deeper cooperation in the coming decades. Singh emphasized that the Indo-German partnership in science and technology has grown significantly over the past decade, contributing to both nations progress in various scientific fields.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

