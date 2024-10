From Signatureglobal (India)

Capacite Infraprojects has received work orders worth Rs 1203 crore from Signatureglobal (India), a new client, for construction of Civil structure and Part MEP work for all towers & basements and all other ancillary buildings in their Group Housing Project namely, Titanium SPR (Phase-1 and 2) at Sector 71, Gurugram, Haryana.

