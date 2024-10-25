SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.12% to Rs 6.34 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 108.33% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 117.12% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.342.92-5.68-24.320.550.250.390.180.250.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News