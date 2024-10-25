Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 23.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 158.16% to Rs 385.49 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 23.39% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 158.16% to Rs 385.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.385.49149.327.5616.6448.8138.2346.4537.4522.0728.81

