Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 61.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries declined 61.27% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 47.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.47.2251.662.825.651.322.970.652.560.671.73

