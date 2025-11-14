Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 47.12 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) declined 4.09% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 47.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.47.1241.2230.2824.8710.077.459.106.806.576.85

