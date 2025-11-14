Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 127.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.32% to Rs 158.85 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon rose 127.49% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.32% to Rs 158.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.158.85120.963.521.655.522.255.091.944.802.11

