Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 46.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 46.47% to Rs 152.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 2981.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2436.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2981.492436.2213.2312.41373.50281.42204.37140.87152.31103.99

