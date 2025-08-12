Indo National consolidated net profit declines 99.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 119.44 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 99.24% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 119.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 121.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.119.44121.152.34-8.304.39168.981.19164.441.02133.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News