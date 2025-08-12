Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 178.75 crore

Net Loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 34.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 178.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.178.75162.5812.0711.86-35.00-29.09-42.64-37.17-34.92-29.24

