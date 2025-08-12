Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 64232.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries rose 30.25% to Rs 4004.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3074.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 64232.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57013.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.64232.0057013.0012.3113.167756.007070.005676.005178.004004.003074.00

