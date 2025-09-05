Indo Tech Transformers secures Rs 78-cr order from Avaada Clean Project

Indo Tech Transformers announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 78.39 crore from Avaada Clean Project for the manufacture and supply of nine 125 MVA transformers.

The project is scheduled to be executed in phases, with two units in March 2026 and three units each in April and May 2026.

Indo Tech Transformers is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and substations.

The company's net profit surged 224.4% to Rs 19.17 crore on a 99.5% increase in net sales to Rs 163.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.