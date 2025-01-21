Indoco Remedies slides on recording dismal Q3 numbers in FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Indoco Remedies declined 1.72% to Rs 314.45 after the pharmaceutical company reported standalone net loss of Rs 10.23 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 20.01 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 364.91 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 18.61% as against Rs 448.38 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 14.35 crore in Q3 FY25 as against profit before tax of Rs 35.22 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The firm recorded exceptional items of Rs 0.99 crore in the December quarter 2025.

Total expenses fell 6.03% YoY to Rs 391.59 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 91.54 crore in Q3 FY25 (down 20.54% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 90.72 crore in Q3 FY25 (down 3.86% YoY) during the quarter.

EBIDTA stood at Rs 20.10 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 69.21% from Rs 65.30 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the company's standalone net profit tumbled 77.85% to Rs 17.51 crore on 13.04% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,153.7 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Aditi Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies, said, Domestic Formulation Business continued to contribute to revenue growth, while the Export Formulation Business has been impacted by supply constraints from our sites that underwent planned shutdowns for enhancement of capacities and productivity.

Indoco Remedies is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of formulations (finished dosage forms) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

