IND vs ENG: India prepare for T20 series as Shami eyes successful return

The men in blue will take on England in the first match of the five-match T20I series on Wednesday

Mohd Shami
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Indian cricket is all set to face England in a five-match T20 series starting Wednesday, January 22, to kick off their first white-ball assignment of 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is crucial for the home side as, apart from aiming for a 1-0 lead in the series, they will also witness the international return of star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. Shami was named in the squad after almost a year on the sidelines due to injury. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler-led England will aim to gain much-needed match time on Indian subcontinent pitches, as they will head directly to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after their India tour.
 
Comeback of Mohammed Shami 
The spotlight is on Mohammed Shami as he returns to the Indian T20 team for the series against England. After recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, Shami is eager to contribute to the team's success.
 
The pacer expressed that he had worked hard to regain full fitness and was ready to deliver impactful performances. Despite playing only four matches in the World Cup, he emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps, including a stunning 7/57 in the semifinal against New Zealand. Shami hopes to improve his T20I record of 24 wickets at an average of 29.62. 
 
Axar Patel: A new leadership role 

All-rounder Axar Patel is set to debut as India’s vice-captain in the T20 format. Recognised for his match-winning abilities, Axar was a standout performer in India’s T20 World Cup victory last year, contributing a vital 47 runs in the final against South Africa and taking nine wickets in the tournament.
 
Axar stated that he aims to bring flexibility to the middle order, suggesting that players could adapt to match situations by floating between positions from No. 3 to No. 7.
 
Spotlight on Sanju Samson 
Sanju Samson faces another critical phase in his career, having been left out of India’s Champions Trophy squad. Despite showcasing his potential with consecutive T20I centuries against South Africa, inconsistency continues to be a concern. Samson reportedly sees this series as a fresh opportunity to solidify his place in the team.
 
England’s fresh start under McCullum 
England, led by Jos Buttler, begins a new era under head coach Brendon McCullum. Known for his revolutionary “Bazball” approach in Test cricket, McCullum aims to replicate the same success in the limited-overs format. He emphasised that the team would focus on playing fearless cricket and building a strong foundation for the future.
 
England will be without key players Reece Topley and Sam Curran but will rely on promising talent like Jacob Bethell, who has impressed in T20Is with a high strike rate and consistent performances. Jofra Archer, returning from injury, will spearhead the pace attack alongside Mark Wood, who is also making a comeback.
First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

