Manugraph India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Amines & Plasticizers Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd and Palm Jewels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2025.

Manugraph India Ltd soared 17.31% to Rs 22.91 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1181 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 15.22% to Rs 309.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2128 shares in the past one month.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd spiked 13.95% to Rs 309.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10933 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd spurt 12.87% to Rs 89.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2634 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd exploded 10.34% to Rs 35.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57177 shares in the past one month.

