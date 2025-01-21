Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 294.34 crore

Net loss of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reported to Rs 26.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 294.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 309.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales294.34309.64 -5 OPM %33.8448.52 -PBDT-27.3727.28 PL PBT-35.3418.86 PL NP-26.5013.42 PL

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

