Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 294.34 crore

Net loss of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reported to Rs 26.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 294.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 309.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.294.34309.6433.8448.52-27.3727.28-35.3418.86-26.5013.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News