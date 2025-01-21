Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka match at 1:30 PM, Djokovic vs Alcaraz later today

The 2025 Australian Open is set to begin its quarterfinal games today, Tuesday, January 21, across all events. The day will feature only the first set of quarterfinals, while the second set will take place on Wednesday.

Men's singles

The men's singles quarterfinals starts with second seeded Alexander Zverev beating 12th seededTommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6 and 6-1 to become the first semifinalist of men's singles event in Australian Open 2025. The night session delivers the most anticipated match of the tournament, with Novak Djokovic facing Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, is up against the in-form Alcaraz, making this a key match-up in the Grand Slam race.

Women's singles

In a surprising turn of event in women's singles quarterfinals, as number three seeded Coco Gauff of America suffred a huge upset against number 11 seeded Paula Badosa of Spain who won the match by 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets to book her place in the semifinals. The night session will feature world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka is aiming to continue her dominant run, while Pavlyuchenkova, the 27th seed, looks to further her remarkable comeback to top form.

Men's doubles

The men’s doubles quarterfinals today promised exciting matchups at Kia Arena., as seeded third, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori beat t Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in straight sets of 6-4 and 7-6 to book thier place in the semifinals. In another matchup, top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic suffred another upsset of the day as Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek won the match in three set contest by 6-4,4-6 and 6-3.

Women's doubles

Women’s doubles aactions also had thrilling encounters at Margaret Court Arena, as Miyu Kato and Renata Zarazua lost against second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in straight sets of 6-3 and 6-2. While in the second quarterfinals Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse lost to third-seeded duo of Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko, as the latter won the game by 6-2,5-7 and 7-5.

Mixed doubles

The mixed doubles quarterfinals at Margaret Court Arena, Asia Muhammad and Andrés Molteni (seeded 8th) lost to second seeds Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus by 7-6,1-6 and 5-10, Ellen Perez and Kevin Krawietz will battle wildcard pair Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. Meanwhile, at Kia Arena, Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten beat Irina Khromacheva and Jackson Withrow in straight sets of 6-2,6-2, while China's Shuai Zhang and India's Rohan Bopanna meet wildcard pair Olivia Gadecki and John Peers.

Where to watch live telecast of Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches on January 21 in India?

The live telecast of Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches on January 21 will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches on January 21 in India?

The live streaming of Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches on January 21 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.