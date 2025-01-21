Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka match at 1:30 PM, Djokovic vs Alcaraz later today

Coco Gauff suffers shocking upset in women's singles, Zverev moves on to semifinals of men's singles event

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
AUS Open 2025
AUS Open 2025

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
The 2025 Australian Open is set to begin its quarterfinal games today, Tuesday, January 21, across all events. The day will feature only the first set of quarterfinals, while the second set will take place on Wednesday.
 
Men's singles
 
The men's singles quarterfinals starts with second seeded Alexander Zverev beating 12th seededTommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6 and 6-1 to become the first semifinalist of men's singles event in Australian Open 2025.  The night session delivers the most anticipated match of the tournament, with Novak Djokovic facing Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, is up against the in-form Alcaraz, making this a key match-up in the Grand Slam race.
 
Women's singles
 
In a surprising turn of event in women's singles quarterfinals, as number three seeded Coco Gauff of America suffred a huge upset against number 11 seeded Paula Badosa of Spain who won the match by 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets to book her place in the semifinals.  The night session will feature world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka is aiming to continue her dominant run, while Pavlyuchenkova, the 27th seed, looks to further her remarkable comeback to top form.
 
Men's doubles
 
The men’s doubles quarterfinals today promised exciting matchups at Kia Arena., as seeded third, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori beat t Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in straight sets of 6-4 and 7-6 to book thier place in the semifinals. In another matchup, top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic suffred another upsset of the day as Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek won the match in three set contest by 6-4,4-6 and 6-3.
 
Women's doubles
 
Women’s doubles aactions also had thrilling encounters at Margaret Court Arena, as Miyu Kato and Renata Zarazua lost against second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in straight sets of 6-3 and 6-2. While in the second quarterfinals Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse lost to third-seeded duo of Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko, as the latter won the game by 6-2,5-7 and 7-5.
 
Mixed doubles 
 
The mixed doubles quarterfinals at Margaret Court Arena, Asia Muhammad and Andrés Molteni (seeded 8th) lost to second seeds Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus by 7-6,1-6 and 5-10, Ellen Perez and Kevin Krawietz will battle wildcard pair Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. Meanwhile, at Kia Arena, Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten beat Irina Khromacheva and Jackson Withrow in straight sets of 6-2,6-2, while China's Shuai Zhang and India's Rohan Bopanna meet wildcard pair Olivia Gadecki and John Peers.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches on January 21 in India?
 
The live telecast of Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches on January 21 will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches on January 21 in India?
 
The live streaming of Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches on January 21 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

1:15 PM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Defending champion in action soon

In the night session, world number one and defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will face 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka aims to extend her dominant run, while Pavlyuchenkova seeks to build on her impressive comeback to top form.

1:00 PM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Women's doubles results

At Margaret Court Arena, the women’s doubles quarterfinals featured thrilling matches. Second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe defeated Miyu Kato and Renata Zarazua in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). In another intense match, Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko, the third seeds, overcame Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three sets (6-2, 5-7, 7-5).

12:45 PM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Men's doubles results

In the men's doubles quarterfinals at Kia Arena, No. 3 seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori defeated Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in straight sets (6-4, 7-6) to reach the semifinals. Meanwhile, top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic were upset by Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek in a three-set battle (6-4, 4-6, 6-3).

12:32 PM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Upset in women's singles quarterfinals

Coco Gauff, the No. 3 seed, was eliminated in the Australian Open quarterfinals by No. 11 seed Paula Badosa of Spain, losing 7-5, 6-4. Gauff's forehand and serve faltered at critical moments. 

12:15 PM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First semifinalist of men's singles

Alexander Zverev beat Tommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6 and 6-1 to become the first semifinalist of men's singles event in Australian Open 2025. He will now wait for winner of Djokovic vs Alacaraz match in the semifinals.

12:08 PM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the first assets of the Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal matches. Big names like Djokovic and Alcaraz are set to be in action today, so stay tuned to find all the live updates of thrilling encounters of today.
First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

