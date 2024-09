W.e.f. 1 October 2024

The Board of Indraprastha Gas on 27th September 2024 has designated Shri Vivek Sahay currently General Manager (CS), as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. October 1, 2024 in place of Shri S.K. Jain, present Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, who is superannuating from the Company on September 30, 2024.

