Indraprastha Gas jumps after Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 382 cr

Indraprastha Gas rallied 5.91% to Rs 463.05 after the company's net profit jumped 16% to Rs 382.20 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 329.75 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) fell 2% to Rs 3,596.69 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 3681.99 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax increased 19.12% YoY to Rs 518.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

EBITDA stood at Rs 522.55 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 13% as compared with Rs 460.83 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA margin was 15% in Q4 FY24 as against 13% in Q4 FY23.

Total volumes rose by 7% to 794.22 million standard cubic meter (million SCM) in Q4 FY24 from 742.89 million SCM in Q4 FY23. Compressed natural gas (CNG) sales volume stood at 579.91 million SCM (up 5% YoY) while total piped natural gas (PNG) sales volume aggregated to 65.28 million SCM (up 17% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share for financial year 2023-2024.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

