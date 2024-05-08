United Breweries records PAT of Rs 81 cr in Q4 FY24

United Breweries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 81.55 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 9.87 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 20% to Rs 2,133.38 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,765.88 crore in Q4 FY23, driven by strong underlying demand & revenue management initiatives.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged to Rs 109.76 crore duirng the quarter from Rs 13.48 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Volume in Q4 increased 10.9% predominantly driven by South and East regions.

The premium segment grew by 21% in the quarter. Within the segment, the company saw strong growth for Kingfisher Ultra & Kingfisher Ultra Max and it continues to drive premium volume growth.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.85% to Rs 410.86 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 304.68 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 8.30% YoY to Rs 8,122.68 crore.

Investments in capex during the year were Rs 190 crore, primarily in supply chain initiatives to cater for future growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share. The dividend will be paid on or before 30 August 2024.

United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

The scrip fell 1.83% to Rs 1,965.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News