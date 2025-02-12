Indraprastha Gas Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 190.27, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 190.27, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Indraprastha Gas Ltd has eased around 6.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31436.75, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 189.32, down 0.11% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

