NHPC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NHPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 73.63, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.NHPC Ltd has gained around 1.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31436.75, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

